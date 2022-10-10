Prince Harry enjoys video chat with a boy who sounds like his son Archie

Prince Harry enjoyed amazing video chat with the inspirational children who won the WellChild Awards this year.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been the patron of the organisation WellChild, spoke with a boy named Henry, accompanied by his parents Siobhan and Ben.

Lilibet's father looked delighted by the energy of the toddler, to whom he introduced himself saying: "My name is Henry as well but everybody calls me Harry, I have no idea why."



Harry covered his face with his hands after Siobhan told him he inspired the family to call their boy Henry. The smiling prince responded: "Oh no, don't tell me that. Why is that, how did that happen?"

The boy's mother explained that, even before the boy was born, she and her husband had realised his name was Prince Henry and not Prince Harry and "thought we loved that name, and from then he was Henry".

Meghan's husband asked the boy: "Henry, does anybody call you Harry or not?"



After Henry gave a negative response, the royal smiled widely, adding: "Good man, I love that."

Prince Harry, during the chat, also mentioned his firstborn, Archie Harrison, saying: "You sound just like my son, Archie, same little squeaky voice, I love it."