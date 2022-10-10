Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report

Trevor Noah is the new pain for Comedy Central.

As per RadarOnline, the comedian has intentionally hidden to bring up his decision to leave The Daily Show from his bosses at Comedy Central, even meeting them one day before his shocking announcement.

On September 29, Trevor Noah sent the message of leaving the show after seven long years.

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly (expletive) on the worst days,” Noah told the audience.

Puck cited well-placed sources that Noah had lunch with his boss, Chris McCarthy, president and C.E.O. of MTV Entertainment Group, a day earlier. An insider said the comedian did not bring up his intention to leave the show to McCarthy.

Sources further added that Noah not only hid it from McCarthy but kept it under wraps from show producers, members of his team, and a majority of his staff.

Trevor Noah took replaced Jon Stewart in 2015. In 2017, Noah came on board for a 5-year extension contract to keep hosting the show through 2022.