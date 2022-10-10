 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Trevor Noah walks away from The Daily Show without telling: Report
Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report

Trevor Noah is the new pain for Comedy Central.

As per RadarOnline, the comedian has intentionally hidden to bring up his decision to leave The Daily Show from his bosses at Comedy Central, even meeting them one day before his shocking announcement.

On September 29, Trevor Noah sent the message of leaving the show after seven long years.

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly (expletive) on the worst days,” Noah told the audience.

Puck cited well-placed sources that Noah had lunch with his boss, Chris McCarthy, president and C.E.O. of MTV Entertainment Group, a day earlier. An insider said the comedian did not bring up his intention to leave the show to McCarthy.

Sources further added that Noah not only hid it from McCarthy but kept it under wraps from show producers, members of his team, and a majority of his staff.

Trevor Noah took replaced Jon Stewart in 2015. In 2017, Noah came on board for a 5-year extension contract to keep hosting the show through 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks
Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time

Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time
Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell
Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him

Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him
The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Charles, Camilla's 'seamless transition' into Fab Four after Megxit

Charles, Camilla's 'seamless transition' into Fab Four after Megxit
Bella Hadid looks gorgeous while enjoying romantic birthday outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid looks gorgeous while enjoying romantic birthday outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman
Kylie Jenner seeks to fire her makeup artists: Here's why

Kylie Jenner seeks to fire her makeup artists: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle know their 'reconciliation plan' could fail

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle know their 'reconciliation plan' could fail
Charles 'forming up under' Harry's 'potential attack' on Camilla

Charles 'forming up under' Harry's 'potential attack' on Camilla