Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle allegedly targeted ‘needy’ Prince Harry for ‘wealth and fame’, royal expert Tom Bower claims.



The Sky News, quoting the royal biographer, reported Meghan purposefully targeted a “needy” Harry.

He further says Archie and Lilibet father was left “damaged” since his mother Princess Diana’s death.

Tom Bower said, “She (Meghan) wanted wealth and she wanted fame … there’s no doubt she targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them."

Earlier, Tom told Page Six, Harry “clings” to Markle “like a needy man, like a life raft.”

He further said Harry is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” person as a result of childhood trauma, and Meghan Markle knew just how to win him over.

“He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child.”