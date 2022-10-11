 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle allegedly targeted ‘needy’ Prince Harry for ‘wealth and fame’, royal expert Tom Bower claims.

The Sky News, quoting the royal biographer, reported Meghan purposefully targeted a “needy” Harry.

He further says Archie and Lilibet father was left “damaged” since his mother Princess Diana’s death.

Tom Bower said, “She (Meghan) wanted wealth and she wanted fame … there’s no doubt she targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them."

Earlier, Tom told Page Six, Harry “clings” to Markle “like a needy man, like a life raft.”

He further said Harry is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” person as a result of childhood trauma, and Meghan Markle knew just how to win him over.

“He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child.”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan lashes out at Kanye West following anti-semitic slur

Piers Morgan lashes out at Kanye West following anti-semitic slur
Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office

Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office
Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding

Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding
King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life

King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life
Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal
Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage
Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan

Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan
Prince Harry 'anger' as Prince William never wanted 'happiness' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'anger' as Prince William never wanted 'happiness' with Meghan Markle
Spotify looking to involve Prince Harry in Meghan Markle’s podcast for ‘more money’

Spotify looking to involve Prince Harry in Meghan Markle’s podcast for ‘more money’