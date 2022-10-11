Madonna leaves fans shocked with video flaunting bleached eyebrows

 
Madonna’s fans were shocked after the Queen of Pop dropped a video of herself flaunting her bleach-blonde eyebrows.

The Material Girl hit-maker shared a reel on her Instagram account in which she looked unrecognizable with choppy pink hairdo and pouty lips.

The singer’s face cut also appeared different as it looked more heart shaped which made her followers question, “What happened to her?”

“That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her? She looks nothin like she used to,” one fan commented under the video while another asked, “What has she done to her face?”

“She doesn’t even look like Madonna anymore,” one fan penned. “Sad. I thought she’d age gracefully and show women they don’t need to change themselves.”

Another comment read, “I’m sorry… but this looks scary. You were beautiful just the way you were. Sad that so many women fall victim to wanting to look 20 forever and go overboard with fillers and surgery.”

