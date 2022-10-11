 
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield saying good bye to This Morning?

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

This Morning duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield future are set to be ousted from the show by the end of the year, as per bookies.

Bets have been placed on the pair being unlikely to continue in their roles at the ITV daytime show in the new year, after the queue-gate scandal.

Holly, 41, and Phil, 60, were falsely accused of jumping the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state ahead of her funeral, prompting public fury.

However, The pair and ITV clarified that Holly and Phil attended Westminster Hall in a professional capacity to film a segment for the show, and queued with other members of the media.

But some parts of the public were still furious and called for the pair to resign, while other famous faces made jibes about them.

The duo have however remained strong], but that hasn't stopped people from putting bets on their possible departure.

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 6/4 for Holly and Phil not presenting This Morning as of 2023.

Alex Apati, from Ladbrokes, told The Sun: "Perhaps it's time for a change on the This Morning sofas,

Holly and Phil have presented the show together since 2009, with Phil on the sofa since 2002.


