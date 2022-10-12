Maula Jatt: Mahira Khan opens up about her character, "Mukkho Jatti is all about LOVE"

Pakistan's much-adored actress Mahira Khan who lives in the hearts of her admirers and has carved a name for herself in the entertainment industry by delivering many powerful performances is now once again ready to mesmerise her fans with another powerful project, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Every time she comes on screen she gives her all to the role she plays. The 37-year-old actress, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming film Maula Jatt has talked about how challenging and yet interesting to play a character like Mukkho Jatti in Bilal Lashari's retelling of a classic tale.

Khan, who loves challenging roles, contradictory to her own charming personality is starring alongside Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, and more.

In an exclusive chat with Geo TV, the Humsafar actress excitingly shared her thoughts about The Legend of Maula Jatt, her role in the film, and the challenges she faced in the process of getting into the character of Mukkho Jatti.

"Mukkho Jatti is all about love. She is Jattni. She is not an intense girl, not fighting over. In fact, she is the love interest, she is the lover, Maula's sweetheart."

"There was a point when she asked the Maula to wake up and fight," the actress added.

Khan then talked about the public expectation of her character as she was quoted saying, " Whenever Mukkho will appear on screen it will give smile on audience face. I hope and pray people will enjoy and remember her dialogues this is what I want."

Speaking more of her, role, the Raees actress dubbed Mukkho as 'flirtatious which she totally considered opposite to her personality. "She is funny. her dialogues are interesting, she is amazing", Khan continued.

Apart from her role, Khan considers Maula her favourite character as she said, " Maula is mine, He is of Mukkho, he is my favourite, but Noori Natt what a character, and how Hamza Ali Abbasi played is amazing. The same goes for Fawad Khan."

Giving more insights into her character, the actress also spoke about how difficult was it to speak Punjabi in the film.

"It's quite difficult to learn dialogues in Punjabi when you talk in Urdu. but I learned them by heart but more than that I tried to understand it."

The Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad actress was also overwhelmed by the response of her fans since the trailer got released. However, she also named Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan who praised her fierce look in the film.

"In fact, he wrote it publically, which just shows what a great guy he is, it means it's a strong character, " said Khan.

When Khan was asked about her favoruite dialogue in the movie she resists to share it since her 'Pakki Pakki mashooq Aan' dialogue has already gone viral. However, she mentioned one of her two favourite scenes from the movie.



As the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt is slated to hit theatres on October 13, 2022, Khan keeps high hopes and wishes for setting a milestone for other films.























