Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Lizzo has recently slammed United States for the treatment of Black women, revealing this country has “never gone forward”.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for November’s cover story, the About Damn Time hit-maker noted, “Black people have been dehumanized so much — especially Black women in America.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “I’d like to be an optimist, but I’m a chronically disappointed optimist. The way Black women have been treated in this country has made me feel very hopeless.”

“I don’t think there was a time when [we] were treated fairly and with respect. If I see hope in this country, it will come from the accountability of the people who have the privilege,” argued Juice crooner.

Lizzo believed that as a fat Black woman, “this country has never gone forward; it’s stayed pretty much the same for me”.

The songstress also denied the claim saying that “she makes her music for white listeners”.

“That is probably the biggest criticism I’ve received, and it is such a critical conversation when it comes to Black artists. The thing is, when a Black artist reaches a certain level of popularity, it’s going to be a predominantly white crowd,” explained Lizzo.

My Skin singer clarified, “I am a Black woman, I am making music from my Black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life.”

“If I can help other people, hell yeah. Because we are the most marginalised and neglected people in this country. We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody,” she added.

