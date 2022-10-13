 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth’s life features in a new comic book

By
Reuters

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s life features in a new comic book
Queen Elizabeth’s life features in a new comic book

NEW YORK: The life of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, is celebrated in a new comic book by TidalWave Comics, covering her public and private life, big events, family scandals, and crises.

The queen died on Sept. 8 aged 96 and was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip on Sept. 19 after a day in which Britain and the world paid her a final farewell, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.

The 30-page glossy, part of the publisher's "Tribute" series, starts with the royal beekeeper notifying the palace hive of the queen's death, a centuries-old tradition rooted in superstition about honey production.

"I wanted to start small - the legend of the bees - and end large - the funeral viewed by millions worldwide," co-writer Michael Frizell said in a statement. "That was a fitting way to depict her 70-year reign."

Among the 2,000 congregation at Westminster Abbey, where monarchs have been married, buried and crowned over the last 1,000 years, were some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members and dignitaries.

The book, released on Wednesday, is available digitally and in hard and soft covers.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Camilla in grave trouble as 'The Crown' dissects controversial affair

King Charles, Camilla in grave trouble as 'The Crown' dissects controversial affair
Trevor Noah blasts Kanye West over anti-semitic tweets

Trevor Noah blasts Kanye West over anti-semitic tweets
‘Are you the Queen?’ Sarah Ferguson asked by daughter’s bridesmaid

‘Are you the Queen?’ Sarah Ferguson asked by daughter’s bridesmaid

Camilla 'very sorry' how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hurt' King Charles

Camilla 'very sorry' how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hurt' King Charles

Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Movies & Series

Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Movies & Series
Kanye West admitted he 'loves' Adolf Hitler, slavery was a 'choice': Report

Kanye West admitted he 'loves' Adolf Hitler, slavery was a 'choice': Report
Emily Ratajkowski 'newly single' as Brad Pitt 'secretly dates' in fear of Angelina

Emily Ratajkowski 'newly single' as Brad Pitt 'secretly dates' in fear of Angelina
Tom Felton admits he 'loved' Emma Watson: 'There was a spark between us'

Tom Felton admits he 'loved' Emma Watson: 'There was a spark between us'
Kim Kardashian has cut ties with Kanye West: 'Only talks through assistant'

Kim Kardashian has cut ties with Kanye West: 'Only talks through assistant'
Kim Kardashian to 'no longer' help Kanye West 'dark mental state': 'Had enough'

Kim Kardashian to 'no longer' help Kanye West 'dark mental state': 'Had enough'
Queen Camilla wants Harry and Meghan to attend coronation

Queen Camilla wants Harry and Meghan to attend coronation

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’