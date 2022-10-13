 
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

File Footage

Vitoria Beckham dropped jaws with her glamorous presence as she returned to her hotel in New York City with husband David Beckham.

The fashion designer casted a spell on the onlookers as she looked sensational in metallic blue dress with gorgeous silver peep toe boots.

The 48-year-old showed off her incredible figure in the slinky ensemble while her bejeweled footwear gave her look an added splash of glam.

The diva styled her brunette tresses into a bun and enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup as she covered her eyes with stylish shades.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Posh Spice colour-coordinated with the former legendary footballer, who also looked dapper in double denim ensemble.

Sporting denim jeans with matching shirt, David turned heads with his muscular physique as he stepped out of a black SUV.

The dad-of-four stunned as he donned suede boots with black shades while styling his brown hair into spikes.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
