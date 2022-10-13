 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner said Kim Kardashian was “happy” and “more confident” while she was dating Pete Davidson.

The 66-year-old momager said in a confessional during the latest episode of The Kardashians that the comedian used to bring out the best in the Skims founder.

"Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete," Kris said. "[He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her."

Kim and the former Saturday Night Live star dated for nine months before they parted ways due to their “busy schedules.”

In a previous episode of the hit reality TV show, Kim gushed over her former lover, saying, "Pete has the best heart."

"I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person,” she added in the confessional.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics
Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli

Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli
The Crown: Princess Diana, young William and Harry vacation in Spain

The Crown: Princess Diana, young William and Harry vacation in Spain
Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch