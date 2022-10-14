Victoria Beckham reveals her feelings about son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

File Footage

Victoria Beckham talked about the headline making marriage of her son Brooklyn Beckham to Nicola Peltz.



During an appearance on Today, the fashion designer opened up about the nuptials as she dubbed the ceremony a “beautiful” event.

"Brooklyn just got married, it was a beautiful wedding," Victoria told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

"As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much," she added. "What more can you ask for?"

Ever since the wedding of the aspiring chef with the billionaire heiress, there have been reports of alleged fall-out between Victoria and her daughter-in-law.

It was reported that the tensions between the duo began at the lavish nuptials where Victoria is said to have hijacked Nicola and Brooklyn’s first dance.

Another report claimed that the Transformers star also asked Victoria to design her wedding dress despite having no intentions of wearing it on her big day.

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Nicola also claimed that Victoria blanked her for days after offering to design wedding outfit and later said that her atelier could not make the wedding gown.

However, putting all rumours to rest, Victoria invited Brooklyn and Nicola to her Paris Fashion Week show and the couple accepted the invitation gracefully.