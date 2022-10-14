Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla has a team of confidants that helps her get work done for King Charles III.



A senior royal advisor tells Daily Mail that the former Duchess of Cornwall highly relies on her "girl gang."



"The Queen Consort can do more with a half-raised eyebrow than any courtier can do with a sheaf of paperwork stuck in front of the King. It's long been the case that the institution is a matriarchal one, not just because of her late Majesty The Queen," they reveal.

"It is the women who ultimately manage, smooth out and improve relations between members of the family and the King likes and appreciates strong women around him. All you need is for the Queen Consort to say, 'Leave it with me', then it's as good as done. Make no mistake, she may not ever raise her voice, but it is the strongest and most reliable of them all."

The four "core" women in Camilla's team include her private secretary, Sophie Densham, her deputy Belinda Kim, her sister Annabel Elliot and feminist Jude Kelly.