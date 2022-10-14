Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story

Vicky Kaushal also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' in the pipeline

Vicky Kaushal to feature in Filmmaker Aanand L Rai upcoming love story, reports.

As per a close source: “Aanand L Rai and Vicky Kaushal share a very warm bond right since the release of Manamarziyaan and have been keen to work together for a while now. After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai is looking to make a pure love story from the heartland of India. When he shared his thought with Vicky, the actor was extremely excited to be a part of Rai’s world.”

The film will be released next year, reports sources.

Sources further revealed that the director is currently looking out to cast actors for the film. “The hunt for the female lead is underway. Like all his previous films, this one too has a strong character full of substance for the female counterpart. Both the main leads of the film will be locked in a fortnight, added sources.”

As per PinkVilla, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Sam Manekshaw Biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. He also has Govinda Naam Mera lined up next.