Saturday Oct 15 2022
Netflix drops trailer of upcoming 'Warrior Nun' season 2, release date, cast list

Netflix drops trailer of upcoming 'Warrior Nun' season 2, release date, cast list

Netflix's most underrated series Warrior Nun is about to hit the streaming platform on November 10, 2022.

The streaming juggernaut shared the trailer for the upcoming season of the series Warrior Nun which is the biblical coming-of-age story.

Warrior Nun is based on a comic book, the story follows a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with powers but she gets involved in a battle between good and evil. 

In season two of the show, Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS will find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, who is attempting to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet. 

However, the trailer features a new weapon included in Ava’s arsenal which is the key power to stop Adriel.

Check Out the Trailer 

File Footage 

Cast List: 

  • Toya Turner
  • Thekla Reuten
  • Lorena Andrea
  • Kristina Tonteri-Young
  • Tristán Ulloa
  • Olivia Delcán
  • Meena Rayann
  • Jack Mullarkey
  • Richard Clothier 

For the unversed, season one of the series was released on Netflix on July 2, 2020.  

