John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta paid a heartfelt homage to late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday with a sweet throwback snap.

Taking to Instagram, the Pulp Fiction star dropped a vintage photo of the duo flashing their beautiful smiles towards the camera as they embraced each other on an event.

“Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!” the 68-year-old star captioned the sweet picture. “We love you and miss you Kelly.”

Travolta was married to Preston for 28 years before she passed away at age 57 in 2020 after fighting with breast cancer for two years.



The couple shared three kids, Ella, 22, Benjamin, 11, and the late Jett, who tragically died in January 2009 at 16 from a seizure.

The actor’s daughter also shared a beautiful video montage featuring photographs of a little Ella on different occasions with her mother.

“We love you,” she wrote beside the video having words, “Happy Birthday, Mama,” written on it.







