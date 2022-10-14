 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

File Footage 

Adam Levine reportedly wants to thank his wife Behati Prinsloo for standing by him amid cheating scandal by taking her to a romantic vacation.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Maroon 5 singer had a “wake up call” after he was accused of cheating with model Sumner Stroh.

“He’s so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her,” the source said.

“He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them,” the insider added. “This really seems to have made them stronger.”

“As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam.

“It’s forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that’s what makes relationships stronger,” the insider concluded.


