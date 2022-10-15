David, Victoria Beckham set couple goals as they step out holding hands in NYC

David and Victoria Beckham turned heads with their glamourous appearance as they stepped out in New York City.

The fashion designer looked chic as she stunned in a green silk dress featuring puffed shoulders in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The former Spice Girl slayed the look with utter perfection while the former legendary footballer also looked dapper in navy blue suit.

Victoria completed her look with black tights and matching high heels and carried a large black clutch as she left The Mark Hotel in the Big Apple.

Sporting stylish black shades, the mother-of-four styled brunette tresses in loose curls and opted for flaunted her natural beauty in minimal makeup.

The duo’s outing comes after Victoria ended the rumoured feud with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz by inviting her to her Paris Fashion Week show.

The Transformers star along with her hubby Brooklyn Beckham accepted Victoria’s invitation gracefully.

Following the family’s reunion, Victoria also dropped a picture of the couple with caption, “I love you all so much.”

The lovely snap was reshared by Nicola as she finally put a full stop to speculations that she and Victoria were not on speaking terms ever since her wedding to the budding chef.



