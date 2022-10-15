 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Julia Roberts shares she has a codename for George Clooney on her phone

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Julia Roberts shares she has a codename for George Clooney on her phone

Julia Roberts has recently revealed she has a special nickname for her close pal and co-star George Clooney on her “phone”.

According to INSIDER, Julia and George had an interview with Good Day Chicago where they spoke up about their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise.

During the interview, the stars were asked what their contact in each other’ phones were, to this My Best Friend’s Wedding actress disclosed that George’s number saved in her phone as “Batman Cell”.

“There's no picture, but George is in my phone under code name 'Batman Cell,'” said Julia while she quipped, “Now I have to change it.”

The Descendants star jokingly said, “Now everybody knows,” while adding, “And mine's Pretty Woman — it's not, but I just tried. I'm literally lying about that.”

George however mentioned that he doesn’t write “Julia Roberts” as if his phone gets “picked up” then “all hell breaks loose”.

“I think it's just 'JR' or something like that,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, George was well-known for his role as Dark Knight in 1997's Batman and Robin.

