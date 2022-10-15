Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day

Parineeti Chopra's recently released film Code Name Tiranga failed to make a mark at the box office on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film managed to collect around INR 15 lacs on its first day in theatres. The film clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana's film Doctor G which had an opening day collection of INR 3.5 crore.

Parineeti talked to PTI about Code Name Tiranga, "This is a new phase in my life, Parineeti 2.0. This film (Code Name: Tiranga) is part of that phase for me, where I have grown. If the last three films hadn’t worked, if they (people) would have rejected those films then I would have understood that they don’t want to see me do this, but they want to.”

Code Name Tiranga features Parineeti playing the role of an undercover RAW agent. The film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.