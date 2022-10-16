Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding

Renowned musicians Elton John and Ed Sheeran won hearts with their power-packed performance at star-studded New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding.

Robert Kraft, 81 and his new wife Dana Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday. Elton John and Ed Sheeran became wedding singers for the day as they serenaded the newly-weds.

More than 200 surprised guests were told that the gathering was a "Kickoff and Touchdown party", but were told to dress "festively".

Tom Brady, former Patriots quarterback, also attended the lavish event. The absence of his wife fuelled the rumours that he and Gisele Bundchen are going through a divorce.