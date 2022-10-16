 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft s wedding

Renowned musicians Elton John and Ed Sheeran won hearts with their power-packed performance at star-studded New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding.

Robert Kraft, 81 and his new wife Dana Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday. Elton John and Ed Sheeran became wedding singers for the day as they serenaded the newly-weds.

More than 200 surprised guests were told that the gathering was a "Kickoff and Touchdown party", but were told to dress "festively". 

Tom Brady, former Patriots quarterback, also attended the lavish event. The absence of his wife fuelled the rumours that he and Gisele Bundchen are going through a divorce.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit
Dwayne The Rock Johnson reveals his dream of winning Oscar

Dwayne The Rock Johnson reveals his dream of winning Oscar

Sylvester Stallone’s family all gear to debut for new reality show made by The Kardashian team

Sylvester Stallone’s family all gear to debut for new reality show made by The Kardashian team
Abigail Breslin reflects on her past abusive relationship: ‘felt less than dirt'

Abigail Breslin reflects on her past abusive relationship: ‘felt less than dirt'
Nancy Shevell steps out for a stroll with husband Paul McCartney

Nancy Shevell steps out for a stroll with husband Paul McCartney

Sophie Turner, husband Joe Jonas step out to do some shopping in London

Sophie Turner, husband Joe Jonas step out to do some shopping in London
Martin Scorsese calls out box-office obsession: 'really insulting'

Martin Scorsese calls out box-office obsession: 'really insulting'

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Juliana Nalu steps outside in style: Photos

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Juliana Nalu steps outside in style: Photos
Matthew McConaughey once rejected $15 million to do 'Dallas Buyers Club'

Matthew McConaughey once rejected $15 million to do 'Dallas Buyers Club'
Russell Crowe responds to Best Friend’s Wedding audition claim with Julia Roberts

Russell Crowe responds to Best Friend’s Wedding audition claim with Julia Roberts
Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers become parents, welcome baby girl

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers become parents, welcome baby girl
Julia Roberts shares she has a codename for George Clooney on her phone

Julia Roberts shares she has a codename for George Clooney on her phone