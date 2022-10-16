 
sports
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shadab asks fans to support Pakistan in T20 World Cup

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

All-rounder Shadab Khan. —Facebook/ Shadab Khan
All-rounder Shadab Khan. —Facebook/ Shadab Khan

  • Pakistan's squad reached Brisbane on Saturday for T20 World Cup.
  • We will give our 100 per cent during World Cup, says Shadab. 
  • Before departure, Shadab shares picture of him along with Haris and Nawaz on Twitter.

Before his departure to Melbourne, all-rounder Shahab Khan asked fans to support the cricket team in T20 World Cup.

The national cricket team reached Brisbane from Christchurch on Saturday to take part in T20 World Cup, Shaheen and Fakhar joined the squad from London, while captain Babar was already in Brisbane.

All-rounder Shadab, while leaving for Brisbane, posted a picture on Twitter of him along with Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz and asked fans to support the team.

“We are leaving for the World Cup. To all the Pakistan fans, keep supporting your team,” he said.

Shadab further said that the cricket team will give its 100 per cent during World Cup as it is everyone’s team.

Speaking about the pose in the picture, Shadab said that it was Haris Rauf’s idea to have a picture in that pose.

He also mentioned Mohammad Nawaz and said that he had forgotten to tell Nawaz about the pose as always.

