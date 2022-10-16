Kate Middleton forcing' Prince William's hand for baby no. 4?

 
Kate Middleton is reportedly working on Prince William 'already' to convince him of baby no. 4.

An inside source brought these revelations under the microscope in an interview with Us Weekly.

The inside source began by admitting to the outlet, "Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now."

"She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."

This comes just a year short of the last time Kate Middleton publically spoke about her desires for baby no. 4, as well as Prince William's hesitation towards it all.

At the time she claimed, "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds" since she gets "very broody" afterwards and comes "saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'”

