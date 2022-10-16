 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’

Netflix’s hit series The Crown has sparked a massive backlash over its “damaging and malicious fiction’ as the upcoming season is speculated to harm the reputation of King Charles.

Season five of the famous series will hit the streaming platform in November to explore Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the 1990s.

Reacting to the speculations, former Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, Sir John Major expressed that the show is “a barrel-load of nonsense”.

John’s spokesperson said: “There was never any discussion about any possible abdication.”

“Sir John has not cooperated – in any way – with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any scripted material in this or any other series,” he added.

“Discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so.”

Meanwhile, Prince William also lashed out against the show as he thinks that the company is profiteering from his mother Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama interview.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’
Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves

Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves
Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok

Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok
WATCH The Quick Style put on a spectacular show during concert in UAE

WATCH The Quick Style put on a spectacular show during concert in UAE
Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death

Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death
Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala
John Legend shares how he feels about Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Exit

John Legend shares how he feels about Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Exit
Kate Middleton forcing' Prince William's hand for baby no. 4?

Kate Middleton forcing' Prince William's hand for baby no. 4?
BTS throws free concert to promote South Korea’s World Expo bid

BTS throws free concert to promote South Korea’s World Expo bid