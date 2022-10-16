 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Harry Styles is currently performing on his Love on Tour and a dramatic moment was witness during his concert in Chicago over the weekend.

The As It Was singer’s funny interactions with the crowd often make headlines including the one when a chicken nugget was thrown on stage.

This time around, the Watermelon Sugar singer's recent Chicago gig saw a bottle being thrown at him during his crowd interaction and the video has now gone viral on the internet.

Styles, 28, was in the middle of his performance on Friday night at the United Center when a bottle was randomly thrown at Styles' direction.

While fans expected the Don’t Worry Darling actor to lose his temper over the incident, he surprised the audience with his calm reaction and even laughed it off.

Styles can be heard saying, "Well, that's unfortunate" as he looks down at where the bottle hit him. He then shakes his legs and pumps himself up as he says, "OK, shake it off" while the crowd cheers him on. 

