Sunday Oct 16 2022
Prince William can 'never forgive' Prince Harry for 'major disrespect'

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Prince William has reportedly been feeling 'hugely disrespected' by Prince Harry and may never find a way to forgive him.

Royal journalist and author Katie Nicholl issued these claims in her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

The famed author of The New Royals made the admission to Us Weekly and began by saying, "[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done."

Before concluding he also admitted, "I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother."

