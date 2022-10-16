Prince William can 'never forgive' Prince Harry for 'major disrespect'

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly been feeling 'hugely disrespected' by Prince Harry and may never find a way to forgive him.



Royal journalist and author Katie Nicholl issued these claims in her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

The famed author of The New Royals made the admission to Us Weekly and began by saying, "[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done."

Before concluding he also admitted, "I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother."