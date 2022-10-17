 
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Wajahat Rauf urges information ministry to solve screening issue

Wajahat Rauf urged the information ministry to take measures about the ongoing screening dispute of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Bilal Lashari’s latest release, Pakistan’s most expensive movie ever, has been entangled in a tussle between the filmmakers and cinemas, disputing over their share of the revenue.

As per reports cinema houses are offering 45 per cent to filmmakers which don’t meet the producers’ demand of at least 50 per cent.

In the midst of the controversy, the Parde Mein Rehne Do filmmaker spoke with Geo.tv to warn about the damaging effects of the issue on the film industry.

“Sooner or later, the information ministry under which cinema comes will have to intervene,” Rauf said.

“Otherwise it's the law of the jungle and many good movies like Maula Jutt will fail to see its true glory,” he added.

Rauf also recently expressed his views on the matter in a statement shared on his social media accounts. “70 per cent of cinemas not paying The Legend of Maula Jutt. This is bizarre, sad and cruel,” he wrote.

“While the government and opposition are busy throwing mud at each other with obviously no internet in the arts, our cinema will die a second time if not regulated immediately,” he added.

