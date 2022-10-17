 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Web Desk

Shakira ex-Gerard Pique reportedly wants third child with new flame Clara Chia Marti

Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Shakira’s former partner Gerard Pique reportedly has a desire to have another child with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

According to report by Marca Magazine, Telecinco program Socialite revealed that the Barcelona star always wanted three kids as per information they received from journalist Jordi Martin.

However, the Waka Waka singer only wanted two children and the former couple had disagreement over the issue for years.

"It's something that is going to bother her because Shakira and Pique had talked a lot. It was one thing that the two did not agree on," the show claimed.

In a 2016 interview, the sports star expressed his desire to become a father of three when he said, "I've always wanted to have three. If there is a third, I would welcome it."

But Shakira had already revealed in 2014 that she has no wish to welcome another baby as she said, "Gerard is convinced that he wants to have three, but I want two, so we are negotiating.”

However, following Pique and Shakira’s separation, the footballer can now have a third baby with his new flame and as per Martin, it could happen soon.

"It's something we could not have imagined they were going to do so soon," Martin claimed. "He has told his closest circles that he wants to have another child and this may happen in 2023.

"He is super in love with Clara. He says he wants stability with her and he looks more in love and happier than ever," the journalist further shared.

