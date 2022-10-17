 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier attract criticism for seemingly dressing up as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Cole Sprouse and his girlfriend Ari Fournier were ripped by social media users for seemingly dressing up as exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The lovebirds attracted severe criticism after their pictures from a recent party went viral in which they appear to have taken inspiration from Depp and Heard.

This comes after the Aquaman actor accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of domestic abuse while Depp claimed that Heard has defamed him and lied about the abuse.

In the pictures that have since gone viral, the Riverdale actor can be seen donning a white shirt with black pants while sporting braces whereas the model opted for a look which is very similar to that of Heard.

“So cole Sprouse and his girlfriend are either dressed as Johnny Depp and amber heard or what other people are say is a roaring 20s party but either way they do look like them and that’s just so wrong on so many levels,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added, “Why would you dress as johnny depp and amber heard??? a trial about trauma?? cole sprouse and his gf are truly disgusting and ugly, but cole has always been trash. don’t forget his abuse allegations.”

“Cole Sprouse you and ur gf are going to hell for dressing up as that man," one tweet read.


