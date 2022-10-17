 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Tom Brady outbursts at Buccaneers let out Gisele Bündchen tension: Report

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Tom Brady is feeling the heat as the NFL quarterback's outburst directed at team members amid the Steelers' loss gave away the tension building during Gisele Bündchen marriage drama, as per The Sun.

The NFL quarterback-led Buccaneers clocked at 3-3 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 45-year-old was caught on camera yelling at his team on Sunday's game in a hot mic.

"You're so much better than the way you're (expletive) playing," Brady reportedly told the team, which was caught by FOX's live broadcast.

However, Brady's audio is not entirely heard due to inaudibility. The audio parts went viral, where many users on social media gave offered their two cents.

"Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today's game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television. What a loser," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Big weekend for people who enjoy videos of ... Tom Brady throwing fits on the sideline," tweeted another.

In a postgame news conference, Brady said: "We all got to do a better job."

Tom Brady's outburst has led fans to mock the quarterback on his decision to come back on the field after retirement, which led the rumours of her divorce from Gisele Bündchen to swirl around.

