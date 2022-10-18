 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's father Thomas asks judge to terminate restraining order

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Meghan Markles father Thomas asks judge to terminate restraining order

Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, has claimed that he's too old and frail to pose any threat to famed paparazzo Jeff Rayner that would necessitate a restraining order.

The 78-year-old has asked a judge to terminate the 2-year restraining order put in place last month, claiming Jeff lied about him having a gun.

In his request, Harry's father-in-law writes: "I am no threat to anyone because I'm 78 years old," adding he's had "2 heart attacks, one stroke, and have a cane for walking," according to docs obtained by TMZ.

But, the paparazzo says he still needs the protection because he thinks Thomas has nothing to lose. Jeff fired back in his own legal docs, saying Markle's age and poor health are the exact reasons why he's still worried. He believes Markle has nothing to lose because his time is running out anyway.

He points to Markle's OG threat which read, "If they tell me I've got terminal cancer, then I'll kill [Jeff] because I have nothing to lose."

It's to mention here that the co-owner of the news agency Coleman-Rayner got the restraining order against Thomas last month after the alleged threat was revealed in Tom Bower's book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors."

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans in awe with her new stunning post

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans in awe with her new stunning post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation
Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison

Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy
Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging

Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging
Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?
What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside

What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside
Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing

Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing
Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity