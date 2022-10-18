Emma Corrina says Princess Diana was 'queer': 'Considered other in royal family'

Emma Corrin, who famously played the role of Princess Diana on season four of The Crown, is sharing her two cents about the royal.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a recent interview, Emma said the Princess of Wales was 'queer.'

"In many ways Diana was so queer”, and was considered “other” in the Royal Family.



Speaking about Elizabeth Debecki , who takes over the role of Diana in the upcoming series, Emma added: “She’s lovely, but we haven’t actually talked that much about Diana.

“I think she’s aware that I’m here if she ever wanted to ask a question, though.”

The Crown season five streams on Netflix on November 9.