 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
DWDeutsche Welle

King Charles asked to reveal his age

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

King Charles asked to reveal his age

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla on Tuesday travelled to east London to learn more about Project Zero, an organisation aiming to promote social wellbeing in the community.

According to UK'S Daily Express, The royals are meeting staff involved in the project, as well as young people benefiting from the community work.

Upon arriving at the engagement, the royals were by enthusiastic children waving the Union Jack and cheering.

During the visit, a child asked him: "How old are you King Charles?"

Instead of answering the question, the monarch responded: "Have a guess!"

Charles, who became the King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is 73 years old.

His wife Camilla is 75.

More From Entertainment:

Shares in BTS' management rise after band clears uncertainty over military service

Shares in BTS' management rise after band clears uncertainty over military service
Meghan Markle's 'bold' pictures circulated online after her 'Deal or No Deal' comments

Meghan Markle's 'bold' pictures circulated online after her 'Deal or No Deal' comments

Taylor Swift LOOKS HAPPIER THAN EVER with beau Joe Alwyn on rare public outing

Taylor Swift LOOKS HAPPIER THAN EVER with beau Joe Alwyn on rare public outing
Bella Hadid advises Gigi to avoid Hollywood's 'biggest model chasers'

Bella Hadid advises Gigi to avoid Hollywood's 'biggest model chasers'
Meghan Markle says 'sorry for having judged Paris Hilton'

Meghan Markle says 'sorry for having judged Paris Hilton'
Fans make fun of Piers Morgan over his hilarious mistake

Fans make fun of Piers Morgan over his hilarious mistake
Prince Harry's wife Meghan reveals her first crush in new podcast

Prince Harry's wife Meghan reveals her first crush in new podcast
Bindi Irwin shares adorable family photo with daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin shares adorable family photo with daughter Grace

Justin Bieber makes FIRST APPEARANCE after wife Hailey, ex -Selena Gomez put feud to rest

Justin Bieber makes FIRST APPEARANCE after wife Hailey, ex -Selena Gomez put feud to rest
Geordie Shore's James Tindale posts touching tribute to his late father

Geordie Shore's James Tindale posts touching tribute to his late father
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to her daughter Lilibet in Archetypes podcast: 'my Lili'

Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to her daughter Lilibet in Archetypes podcast: 'my Lili'
The Rolling Stones to delight fans with first album of new music in 18 years

The Rolling Stones to delight fans with first album of new music in 18 years