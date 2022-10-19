King Charles asked to reveal his age

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla on Tuesday travelled to east London to learn more about Project Zero, an organisation aiming to promote social wellbeing in the community.

According to UK'S Daily Express, The royals are meeting staff involved in the project, as well as young people benefiting from the community work.

Upon arriving at the engagement, the royals were by enthusiastic children waving the Union Jack and cheering.

During the visit, a child asked him: "How old are you King Charles?"

Instead of answering the question, the monarch responded: "Have a guess!"

Charles, who became the King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is 73 years old.

His wife Camilla is 75.