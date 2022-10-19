 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Meghan Markle expresses solidarity with Iranian women

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Wearing the Farsi words "Women, Life, Freedom” Meghan Markle stood in solidarity with women and girls in Iran. 

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured on Tuesday alongside Archewell President Mandana Dayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen, who are both Iranian.

Taking to Instagram, Dayani shared the picture with caption, "Women, life Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Masha Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan Markle and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni."

