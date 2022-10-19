Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook talent

Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook’s talent

The American singer Charlie Puth reflects back at his collaboration with BTS Jeon Jungkook.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Charlie whole-heartedly praised Jungkook for his unbelievable memory.

The singer expressed he was blown away by Jungkook's talent and called him a "Prodigy."



Charlie further added that, Jungkook's vocal performance on the Left and Right was flawless and that he made no changes to it throughout the production.

Jungkook's initial vocals were simply "dragged and dropped" into the finished song.

The Attention singer thinks that Jungkook is a "lowkey Prodigy." He continued, "He has a perfect pitch and can recall any note on the spot, which I found very impressive."

Chalie went on to express how language has never become a barrier between the two.

"He doesn't speak a lick of English and we're able to communicate like we're best friends through music."



