 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook talent

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook’s talent
Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook’s talent 

The American singer Charlie Puth reflects back at his collaboration with BTS Jeon Jungkook.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Charlie whole-heartedly praised Jungkook for his unbelievable memory.

The singer expressed he was blown away by Jungkook's talent and called him a "Prodigy."

Charlie further added that, Jungkook's vocal performance on the Left and Right was flawless and that he made no changes to it throughout the  production. 

Jungkook's initial vocals were simply "dragged and dropped" into the finished song.

The Attention singer thinks that Jungkook is a "lowkey Prodigy." He continued, "He has a perfect pitch and can recall any note on the spot, which I found very impressive."

Chalie went on to express how language has never become a barrier between the two.

"He doesn't speak a lick of English and we're able to communicate like we're best friends through music."


More From Entertainment:

Eminem’s adopted daughter opens up about living in her ‘meshed family’

Eminem’s adopted daughter opens up about living in her ‘meshed family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath
Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music
Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’

Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely
Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'
King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts

King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts
Humayun Saeed called ‘lovely actor and beautiful person’ by 'The Crown' costar

Humayun Saeed called ‘lovely actor and beautiful person’ by 'The Crown' costar

Piers Morgan agrees 'failed actress' Meghan Markle is only a 'whiny bimbo'

Piers Morgan agrees 'failed actress' Meghan Markle is only a 'whiny bimbo'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘finally seeing’ Netflix ‘calls the shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘finally seeing’ Netflix ‘calls the shots’
Why King Charles selects May 6 as his coronation date?

Why King Charles selects May 6 as his coronation date?
Watch: BTS Jin drops logo trailer and schedule for ‘The Astronaut’

Watch: BTS Jin drops logo trailer and schedule for ‘The Astronaut’