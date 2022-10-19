 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self

Sydney Sweeney has recently three valuable lessons for her younger self at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, with hit movies including White Lotus and Euphoria, Sydney has earned popularity at the young age of 25.

Being the youngest Hollywood honouree at the event, the actress penned down three “life lessons she wished she knew as a little girl".

Reflecting on her journey, Sydney said, “Never forget the importance of kindness and forgiveness, to yourself and others”.

The actress explained, “Some people may be un-accepting and at times cruel, and every step of the way they will try to make you fearful of your dreams. But turn that negativity and pain into motivation.”

“Be kind to yourself as you grow and allow forgiveness as you fail,” she continued.

Speaking about the second lesson, Sydney believed to live in the present.

“You love the chase, and you’re always looking towards the next thing, hungry for more. But slow down, and take it all in and enjoy the moment,” remarked the actress.

As far as third lesson is concerned, Sydney commented, “Fall in love with as many things as possible. Keep your heart open and curiosity alive. don’t limit the bandwidth of love. And always share it. Cause this world needs more love in it.”

At the end of her letter, Sydney added, “I’m still learning today, and I’m going to be still learning tomorrow. And that’s okay, because no one has it all figured out.”

