Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Emily Ratajkowski makes FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE after getting cosy with mystery man

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski stepped outside in style after being spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City on Friday just three months after she split from her 'serial cheater' husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model enjoyed a casual outing with a gal pal in New York City on Tuesday just days after her steamy make-out session.

Emily looked stunning as always as she sported a long black shearling coat over black trousers and white Women's NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Tom Sachs sneakers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail


Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, on the same day, her new man Orazio Rispo, 35, was also seen on an outing with a friend in the Big Apple.

This comes after the model actor filed for divorce from 'cheating' husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.


