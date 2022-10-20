 
Thursday Oct 20 2022
Meghan Markle advised to follow 'fine words' for Queen in upcoming memoir

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Meghan Markle recently paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth's however an expert noted that the Duchess should follow her "nice words" with "constructive attitudes”.

During her interview with Variety Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex said: “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the mum-of-two to adopt "constructive attitudes" following the monarch's death.

Fitzwilliams told the Daily Star: "Meghan has rightly paid tribute to the Queen in the interview [with Variety].

"Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen believed in a strong monarchy, which served the people, which she did so brilliantly.

"It would only be fitting if this example were followed by the Sussexes and that fine words were followed by constructive attitudes."

He said: "This would apply to Harry’s memoir and to their forthcoming Netflix documentary.

"The Queen was highly admired in the United States and the Sussexes would also be respected if they took a more constructive attitude to the monarchy."

