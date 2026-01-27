 
Margot Robbie celebrates ‘Wuthering Heights' character with playful party

Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, is set to release on February 13

January 27, 2026

Margot Robbie recently shared a fun and unusual way she celebrated her role in the upcoming film Wuthering Heights.

The Australian actress revealed that her friends threw her a bachelorette-style party in Los Angeles to honour her character Catherine Earnshaw.

The event also included a screening of the romantic drama.

Robbie admitted that she first thought the idea was a joke, “My friends, who are amazing, threw a bachelorette for Cathy.”

“I kind of thought it was a joke at first,” she said. Her friends even chanted, “Cathy's bach, Cathy's bach!” before she realized the party was real.

However, she added that she could not reveal everything that happened because of “girl code.”

The Barbie actress said the dress code was “Victorian sl**ty” and she wore a white lace corset dress.

The actress went on describing the night as “the most unhinged experience of my life” and the funnest Wednesday she ever had.

The screening was wild, with 20 women cheering, shouting and reacting loudly after a few drinks.

Robbie joked that it was lucky her co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Heathcliff, did not attend.

“If he walked in right now, I think they would eat him,” she said.

Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, is set to release on February 13.

