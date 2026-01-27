Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West's unexpected music choice during labour

Kanye West set the soundtrack for one of the most memorable moments in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s life.

When their daughter North West was born in 2013, the rapper took full control of the music in the delivery room and played Queen’s iconic Bohemian Rhapsody to mark the day of their daughter’s birth.

Kim shared the story during an appearance on her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Khloe In Wonderland podcast.

The reality star revealed that the rapper’s music choice made the moment feel even more special and perfectly reflected North’s personality from the very beginning.

“She [North] knew what she wanted since the moment she was born. Getting born to the song Bohemian Rhapsody.

[Sister] Kourtney and I talk about this all the time. Kanye was DJing, so he put on Bohemian Rhapsody for the moment she came out. And isn’t it so her [North]?

Kourtney and I cry laughing thinking of this moment and how it’s just so like her, you know? That’s such a weird fact. When I listen to it, I just, like get [emotional],” Kim shared.

The moment, however, since become a funny and emotional family memory.

Kim and Kourtney still laugh about it after so many years, remembering how North’s arrival was marked with music, emotion and a touch of Kanye unforgettable style.