Kim Kardashian stylist Chris Appleton shares ‘six figures’ fee for services

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton opened up about the amount he charges for his services.

The 42-year-old who is best known for styling stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner recently revealed the jaw-dropping cost of his most expensive service.

Speaking on U Up? podcast on January 23, Appleton admitted he once charged $100,000 for a job.

“Like 100K, but that was to travel and stuff. That was a whole situation,” he explained.

Appleton clarified to podcast hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Field that it was a rare occurrence.

“That sort of thing is a one-off. But don’t forget that then you get taxed 50%, then your agent takes something. It gets dwindled down.”

Appleton’s career has spanned everything from $100 cuts in his early days to creating some of the most iconic celebrity hair transformations.

He was behind Kardashian’s icy blonde look ahead of the 2024 Met Gala.

Appleton has also styled Kris Jenner who debuted a chic blunt bob in October.

Despite his high-profile clientele, Appleton says he still experiences nerves and self-doubt.

“Every job I do, I’m always still a little nervous. I’m always a little anxious still. Every video I post on Instagram or TikTok, I’m always a little apprehensive,” he told People earlier this month.

He added, “I like that to an extent because it is healthy. I never want to be arrogant and think, ‘Oh, I know it all,’ because I really don’t. No one does. I think that’s bulls--t.”

For the unversed, his memoir Your Roots Don’t Define You released on January 20, 2026.