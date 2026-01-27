Taylor Russell reaction to Rihanna mix-up at Paris Fashion week wins hearts

Taylor Russell proved she can handle a case of mistaken identity with humor and grace.

The Bones and All actress was attending the Dior Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week on January 26 when a reporter confused her for Rihanna.

In a fan-captured video posted to X, someone off-camera quickly corrected the mix-up, exclaiming, “That’s Taylor f--king Russell.”

Russell herself then laughed it off, quipping, “I’m just her little mini-me.”

Far from offended Russell leaned into the moment adding, “Yeah, I’m excited to see her,” as she awaited Rihanna’s arrival.

For the fashion event, the 31-year-old Mother Couch star stunned in an embroidered white dress with a high neckline and dramatic hip drapes, paired with sleek black pumps and a sophisticated up-do.

And the comparison isn’t entirely surprising.

Rihanna herself previously told E! News in June 2025 that she’d want Russell to play her in a future biopic.

“Because she’s got a nice forehead and she’s fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me,” the Grammy winner said at the time.

She called Russell “gorgeous” and “stunning.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently made headlines of her own after a viral video showed her subtly clapping back at a security guard who failed to hold a door open for her while leaving a hotel.

The Fenty Beauty mogul joked, “Such a gentleman you are,” as the door hit her on the way out.