'One Battle After Another' dominates BAFTAs 2026: See full nominations list

'Hamnet' makes BAFTAs history for the most nominations for a female-directed film

The 2026 BAFTA Film Award nominations are officially in, spotlighting the films and performances that defined the past year on the big screen.

Announced on Tuesday, January 27, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the pack with 14 nominations, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyanna Taylor, and Chase Infiniti all bagging nods for their performances.

Following closely is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme each earned 11 nods. Frankenstein and Sentimental Value both earned 8 nods.

Helmed by Chloe Zhao, Hamnet makes history for the most nominations for a female-directed film in BAFTA history.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 22 February, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

2026 BAFTAs Full List of Nominations

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress:

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading actor:

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Supporting actor:

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Director:

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:

The Ceremony

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary:

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film:

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2

Children’s and family film:

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay:

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted screenplay:

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award:

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score:

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Casting:

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography:

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume design:

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing:

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production design:

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and hair:

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound:

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special visual effects:

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British short film: