'One Battle After Another' dominates BAFTAs 2026: See full nominations list

'Hamnet' makes BAFTAs history for the most nominations for a female-directed film

The 2026 BAFTA Film Award nominations are officially in, spotlighting the films and performances that defined the past year on the big screen.

Announced on Tuesday, January 27, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the pack with 14 nominations, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyanna Taylor, and Chase Infiniti all bagging nods for their performances. 

Following closely is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme each earned 11 nods. Frankenstein and Sentimental Value both earned 8 nods.

Helmed by Chloe Zhao, Hamnet makes history for the most nominations for a female-directed film in BAFTA history.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 22 February, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

2026 BAFTAs Full List of Nominations

Best film

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
Outstanding British film
  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H Is For Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve
Leading actress:
  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia
Leading actor:
  • Robert Aramayo – I Swear
  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan – Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Supporting actress:
  • Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson – Hamnet
Supporting actor:
  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan – I Swear
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Director:
  • Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
  • Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:
  • The Ceremony
  • My Father’s Shadow
  • Pillion
  • A Want In Her
  • Wasteman
Film not in the English language
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirât
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary:
  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka
  • Apocalypse in the Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film:
  • Elio
  • Little Amélie
  • Zootropolis 2
  • Children’s and family film:
  • Arco
  • Boong
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Zootropolis 2
Original screenplay:
  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
Adapted screenplay:
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bugonia
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Pillion
EE BAFTA Rising Star Award:
  • Robert Aramayo
  • Miles Caton
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling
Original score:
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
Casting:
  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
Cinematography:
  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams
Costume design:
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good
Editing:
  • F1
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
Production design:
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
Make-up and hair:
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good
Sound:
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare
Special visual effects:
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • The Lost Bus
British short film:
  • Magid / Zafar
  • Nostalgie
  • Terence
  • This Is Endometriosis
  • Welcome Home Freckles
