'One Battle After Another' dominates BAFTAs 2026: See full nominations list
'Sinners,' 'Hamnet,' 'Marty Supreme,' 'Frankenstein,' and 'Sentimental Value' follow close behind
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
January 27, 2026
The 2026 BAFTA Film Award nominations are officially in, spotlighting the films and performances that defined the past year on the big screen.
Announced on Tuesday, January 27, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the pack with 14 nominations, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyanna Taylor, and Chase Infiniti all bagging nods for their performances.
Following closely is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme each earned 11 nods. Frankenstein and Sentimental Value both earned 8 nods.
Helmed by Chloe Zhao, Hamnet makes history for the most nominations for a female-directed film in BAFTA history.
The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 22 February, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
2026 BAFTAs Full List of Nominations
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading actress:
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Leading actor:
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Supporting actress:
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Supporting actor:
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Director:
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: