 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston was 'satisfied' when ex-Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie separated

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston was relieved after ex-husband Brad Pitt broke up with “complex” Angelina Jolie after 12 years of romance.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly back in 2016 that the Friends alum said to her friend, “Yeah, that’s karma for you!” when she heard about Pitt and Jolie’s divorce.

“She always got the sense that something would happen with them eventually,” the insider said at the time while noting that Aniston did believe the Bullet Train actor loved the Maleficent star.

“She didn’t feel that Angelina was truly the one who Brad was meant to stay with. She always felt that Angelina was too complex for him. He’s a pretty simple guy.”

Another source told the outlet that while Aniston “admittedly feels sort of satisfied about Brad and Angelina’s split,” she also “never wanted this for them or wished this on them.”

“Jen does wish Brad luck and the best. She feels like she’s happy, and she wants him to be happy too,” the source explained. “Jen does not hold on to any negativity from her marriage to Brad.”

Aniston and Pitt remained friends even after they got divorced following their five-year marriage and seven-year romance.

Meanwhile, Pitt is finding himself in legal trouble with Jolie, who has accused him of physically abusing their kids during their infamous 2016 plane fight.

