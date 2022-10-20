 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
Meghan Markle wants to appear ‘more equal’: Body language expert

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Meghan Markle seemingly wants to appear ‘more equal’ and less like an ‘A-Lister’, a body language expert who analysed her recent appearance has claimed.

Analysing the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the [email protected] event, body language expert Judi James told Express UK that Meghan appeared to be making an ‘emphatic statement of solidarity’.

As per James: “Meghan is making a very emphatic statement of solidarity here, posing using mirrored ‘equality’ body language that suggests the message on her T-shirt is one all women can share.”

James then went on to highlight Meghan’s pose with other women at the event; she was seen posing with her head tilting towards the women, which James believes also showed an attempt at being equal.

“The linking poses with head closeness position her less as an A-lister and more as part of a group,” explained James.

It is pertinent to mention that during her time at the event, Meghan directed her voice towards Iranian women’s protests, as well as talking about the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US earlier this year.

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us,” Meghan said. 

