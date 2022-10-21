‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla set the record straight over recent cinema rows in a press conference on Thursday

As Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt continues it record-breaking box-office run despite more than half of Pakistan’s cinemas not showing the film, distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla responded to speculations about a rift between his Mandviwalla Entertainment and key exhibitors in the country.

Setting the record straight during a press conference in Karachi on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the CEO of Mandviwalla Entertainment claimed that he had provided multiple strategies to cinema-owners before the release of Lashari’s magnum opus, ensuring them that it will ‘not disrupt the way they do their business’.

Mandviwalla said his plans asked for cinema-owners to increase the ticket prices for only the first 11 days of the film’s box-office run, in an effort to ensure a small percentage increase in the pay-out for the film’s producers who, according to him, have delivered a stellar big-budget flick.

He also shared two different strategy options that he presented to exhibitors, and said that he then gave them the ultimate choice between those two options; as per Mandviwalla, his only job was to convince the exhibitors of the need to maximise the producers’ profits.

“Out of the six big players in the cinema business, three agreed on the strategies provided to them, and three did not, which is their right,” said Mandviwalla, before explaining: “There are 38 cinema-owners in Pakistan, out of which some 32-34 were onboard with our proposed options. However, when the last four asked for flexibility, we were stuck.”

“We had committed to those we struck a deal with that we will get everyone on the same page, so when these four refused, it meant that we would have to go back on our commitment with all the others, which ultimately meant huge losses for not just us but also the producers,” Mandviwalla continued.

“If 34 had pledged support, and we made changes for the other four, it would’ve meant going back on our word with the other 34… because this is what we had committed; all or none,” he said.

Mandviwalla also categorically separated himself from rumours about a deadlock or feud between the distributor and cinema-owners, saying: “I have nothing to do with these speculations… I only made a strategy for the producers of the film… This is not my film, I don’t own it, and neither can I make decisions for the makers of it.”

“I presented my strategy plans to the producers, they chose the one they wanted to go forward with, and that’s what we did. It was never our intention to hurt the business of others, or to make decisions for them,” Mandviwalla concluded.

Before opening to floor to questions, the media mogul also highlighted how The Legend of Maula Jatt is not being shown in around 50% of the country’s cinemas, and despite this, has managed to break records within the first week of its release.

“Despite around 50% of the cinemas not showing the movie so far, it is breaking all previous records at the box office… Undisputedly, the biggest and costliest film produced in Pakistan... It has lived up to the expectations of viewers worldwide,” he said.

Earlier this week, Encyclomedia and Lashari films joint production in association with AAA Motion Pictures and its distributors, Mandviwalla Entertainment (Pakistan) and Moviegoers Entertainment (overseas) announced a smash hit opening for The Legend of Maula Jatt, both in domestic and overseas markets.

In its opening weekend, the largest-mounted Pakistan-made, Punjabi language film to date has shown collections of Rs510 million.

The movie’s presenting partner in Pakistan is the country’s biggest media giant, Geo Films.