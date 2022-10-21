Megan Fox 'forgot she has kids' in scathing insult on social media

Megan Fox is clapping back at trolls who critcised her latest photos.

The 36-year-old actress came under fire when she posted a thirsty photo of herself sans kids.

Pick me energy." Megan captioned as she sat on a swing.

While many praised the star's beauty, a lot decided to mock her for leaving her kids for the sake of Machine Gun Kelly.

"Where your kids at?" one asked.

"Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!? Oh my God, I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found," the Transformers star responded sarcastically.



Last year, she let her anger out during an interview with InStyle.

"Do you ask their dad when he’s out?," she asked. "No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m expected to not be seen and be at home with my kids.

"They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them to be photographed and they don’t come with me."