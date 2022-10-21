 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox 'forgot she has kids' in scathing insult on social media

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Megan Fox is clapping back at trolls who critcised her latest photos.

The 36-year-old actress came under fire when she posted a thirsty photo of herself sans kids.

Pick me energy." Megan captioned as she sat on a swing.

While many praised the star's beauty, a lot decided to mock her for leaving her kids for the sake of Machine Gun Kelly.

"Where your kids at?" one asked.

"Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!? Oh my God, I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found," the Transformers star responded sarcastically.

Last year, she let her anger out during an interview with InStyle.

"Do you ask their dad when he’s out?," she asked. "No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m expected to not be seen and be at home with my kids.

"They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them to be photographed and they don’t come with me."

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski says she feels new emotion 'every day' after divorce

Emily Ratajkowski says she feels new emotion 'every day' after divorce
Megyn Kelly details 'many lies' of Meghan Markle in latest video

Megyn Kelly details 'many lies' of Meghan Markle in latest video

Prince Harry accused of undermining Prince William and Kate's work for mental health

Prince Harry accused of undermining Prince William and Kate's work for mental health

Kevin Spacey cleared in NY sex assault case

Kevin Spacey cleared in NY sex assault case
Full text of Dame Judi's letter about 'The Crown'

Full text of Dame Judi's letter about 'The Crown'
Lizz Truss' meeting with King Charles will liver on forever says author

Lizz Truss' meeting with King Charles will liver on forever says author

'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting

'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting
Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post

Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post
Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress
Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look

Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look
Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer

Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer
Jada Pinkett Smith recounts ‘awkward incident’ with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino

Jada Pinkett Smith recounts ‘awkward incident’ with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino