Friday Oct 21 2022
BTS' Jin to join Coldplay Argentina concert next week: Report

Friday Oct 21, 2022

BTS’ Jin will be performing for the first time with British rock band Coldplay at the band's concert which will take place in Argentina.

On October 21, Soompi reported that BTS member Jin will be joining Coldplay for a live performance of his upcoming solo single The Astronaut on their world tour.

BTS posted a conversation between Coldplay's Chris Martin and Jin on social media. In the messages, Chris Martin invites Jin to join the band at their stop in Argentina on their world tour on October 28 for a premiere performance of his upcoming single The Astronaut.

BTS's official label Big Hit Music also confirmed that Jin will perform The Astronaut with Coldplay on their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour.

Previously, the artist label revealed that the upcoming solo single The Astronaut was co-written by Jin and Coldplay.

The Astronaut will be released on October 28, 2022.

