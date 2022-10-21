Lee Ki-woo confirmed to star in upcoming movie 'Exposure'

Lee Ki Woo confirmed for his upcoming movie 'Exposure'

Actor Lee Ki-woo will be returning to the big screen in the movie.



Never Die Entertainment announced that Lee Ki-woo has been cast in the Film, Exposure and it is based on a thriller crime.

The movie revolves around, two childhood friends who meet again, as a murderer and a police officer for the first time in 20 years.

Previously, Kim Min-ha, Choi Hee-seo, and Park Sung-joon were also starring in the film.

This will be Lee Ki Woo’s first film after so long since Time Renegades which was released in April 2016.

Recently, the actor received lots of love for his role as Jo Tae-hoon in the JTBC drama My Liberation Notes which ended in May of this year.

Back in August this year, South Korean actor Lee Ki-woo revealed his plans of getting married soon by sharing a heartfelt handwritten letter on social media.