Meghan Markle emphasises ‘soft power’ with ‘gaze’ in Variety cover story

Meghan Markle's powerful feminine look for Variety cover storys allegedly aimed to send a “different message”.

Weighing in on the Suits alum’s choice of outfit, make up and poses, Laura Craik claimed that the mum-of-two attempted to “appear like the girl next door.”

“Lips parted, eyes skyward, her expression is one of contrived benevolence that was, perhaps, arrived at after moodboarding many pictures of the saints,” she wrote in her piece for The Telegraph.

“A direct-to-camera gaze would have looked too fierce and pointed. Instead, Meghan’s gaze is the quintessence of ‘soft power’,” she added,

Laura further explained: “Having recently favoured the sort of corporate, stealth wealth wardrobe that wouldn’t look out of place on Succession – power shoulders, tailored trousers and expensive blouses in emphatic colours such as black, white, navy and red – Meghan is now sending a different message through her clothes.

“One that suggests the same friendly, unimposing personality that is echoed in her interview. It’s why she mentioned how she and Harry love going for drive thru’ burgers and eating giant chocolate cookies,” Laura added,

“If the shoot is an attempt to appear like the girl next door, Meghan may be underestimating the cynicism of the British public.

“Alas, it will take more than lying on her stomach with her legs kicking in the air for her detractors to believe that the Duchess is as “soft and playful” as she is at pains to rebrand herself as being in her accompanying interview,” she added.