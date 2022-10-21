 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle emphasises ‘soft power’ with ‘gaze’ in Variety cover story

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Meghan Markle emphasises ‘soft power’ with ‘gaze’ in Variety cover story
 Meghan Markle emphasises ‘soft power’ with ‘gaze’ in Variety cover story

Meghan Markle's powerful feminine look for Variety cover storys allegedly aimed to send a “different message”.

Weighing in on the Suits alum’s choice of outfit, make up and poses, Laura Craik claimed that the mum-of-two attempted to “appear like the girl next door.”

“Lips parted, eyes skyward, her expression is one of contrived benevolence that was, perhaps, arrived at after moodboarding many pictures of the saints,” she wrote in her piece for The Telegraph.

“A direct-to-camera gaze would have looked too fierce and pointed. Instead, Meghan’s gaze is the quintessence of ‘soft power’,” she added,

Laura further explained: “Having recently favoured the sort of corporate, stealth wealth wardrobe that wouldn’t look out of place on Succession – power shoulders, tailored trousers and expensive blouses in emphatic colours such as black, white, navy and red – Meghan is now sending a different message through her clothes.

“One that suggests the same friendly, unimposing personality that is echoed in her interview. It’s why she mentioned how she and Harry love going for drive thru’ burgers and eating giant chocolate cookies,” Laura added,

“If the shoot is an attempt to appear like the girl next door, Meghan may be underestimating the cynicism of the British public.

“Alas, it will take more than lying on her stomach with her legs kicking in the air for her detractors to believe that the Duchess is as “soft and playful” as she is at pains to rebrand herself as being in her accompanying interview,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch

Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch
‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong
Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash

Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash
King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?
King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’
Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’
James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’
Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green
Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’

Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’