Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has made a dramatic return to the music world with the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights on Friday.

The Lover crooner, who teased the release of Midnights while accepting the Video of the Year award MTV’s Video Music Awards in August, shared details of her journey of writing 13 new tracks for the latest album.





Taking to her Instagram handle, Swift, 32, wrote, “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.”

The music icon continued writing, “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

Swift called the new songs “3am tracks and shared that she’s “loving the feeling of sharing more of the creative process with fans, “like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now,” she wrote.

Midnights features Swift and Lana Del Rey collaboration track Snow on the Beach. The album also features production and instrumentation from Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.